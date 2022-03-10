Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

SFIX stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

