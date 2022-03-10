Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cameco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Cameco by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.