Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equitrans Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,367 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,339% compared to the average daily volume of 466 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,923,000 after buying an additional 537,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 150,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 962,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

