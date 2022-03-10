StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.83.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

