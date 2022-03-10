StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAAS. Greenridge Global upped their target price on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

