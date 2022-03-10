StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAAS. Greenridge Global upped their target price on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.49.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.