StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

ELTK opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of -2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

