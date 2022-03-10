StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

