StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in RF Industries during the third quarter valued at $382,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

