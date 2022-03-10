StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.43 on Thursday. StarTek has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $180.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StarTek by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in StarTek by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

