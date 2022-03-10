StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.
Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.43 on Thursday. StarTek has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $180.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.49.
About StarTek (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
