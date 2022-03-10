StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESS stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.05.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.