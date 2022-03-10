StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.65. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.