StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.65. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.
The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
