StockNews.com Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to “Hold”

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

