StockNews.com Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Strong-Buy

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.48.

NYSE FDX opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

