StockNews.com Upgrades HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $658.56 million, a P/E ratio of 229.47 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 105,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HCI Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.