StockNews.com Upgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.44.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.