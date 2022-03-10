Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €110.80 ($120.43) and last traded at €110.00 ($119.57). 26,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €109.40 ($118.91).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on Stratec in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($156.52) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($151.09) target price on Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €126.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

