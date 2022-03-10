Strategic Equity Management Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategic Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,778 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.6% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,152,000.

DVY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,241. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $128.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

