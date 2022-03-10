Strategic Equity Management Invests $23.20 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,201,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 7.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.28. 5,910,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,384,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

