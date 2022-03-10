Strategic Equity Management Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.39. 700,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,137,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

