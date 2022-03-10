Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,876,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.19. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $153.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.