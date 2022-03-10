Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 564,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 120,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,477,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 299,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 58,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

