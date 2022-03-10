Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 596 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $185.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.50.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

