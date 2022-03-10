Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $186.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

