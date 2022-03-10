Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.72 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -715.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.