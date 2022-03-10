Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $8,417,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,646,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 510,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the period.

FTLS stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

