Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,609,000. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Shares of MS opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

