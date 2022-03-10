Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,875 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

NYSE BMO opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $86.04 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

