Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.33 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,884,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

