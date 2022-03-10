Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.16.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.