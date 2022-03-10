Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,703 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after buying an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after buying an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,478,000 after buying an additional 1,672,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.