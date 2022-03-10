Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Streamline Health Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 112,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

