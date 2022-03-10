Strike (STRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.49 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Strike has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $122.31 million and $13.49 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $39.11 or 0.00099784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.61 or 0.06579553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.10 or 0.99808335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,127,685 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

