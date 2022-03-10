Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 97 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $6.27 on Thursday, hitting $437.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,657. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.04 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

