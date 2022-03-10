Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $7.49 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.22. 1,566,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

