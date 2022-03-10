Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $909,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 44.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $12,695,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.86. 148,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,979. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

