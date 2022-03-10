Strong Tower Advisory Services Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,897 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 0.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 on Thursday. 353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.66. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

