Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $4,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

