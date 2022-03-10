Student Coin (STC) Trading Down 5% This Week

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and approximately $418,379.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Student Coin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00033397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00102095 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

STC is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

