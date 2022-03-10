Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMFG stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

