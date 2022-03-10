Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Summit Materials stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

