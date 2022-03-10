Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $34,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 74,143 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

