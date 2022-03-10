Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sumo Logic traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 7616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $34,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 653,842 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,143 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,170,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $15,968,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

