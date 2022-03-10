Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 30,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 396,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $82,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $33,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,344 shares of company stock worth $2,198,729 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.