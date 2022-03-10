Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $390.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.90 million. Sunrun reported sales of $334.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,191 shares of company stock worth $1,166,396. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 6,547,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,521. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

