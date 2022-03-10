SVB Leerink Comments on Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,085. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $177.39 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average of $271.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

