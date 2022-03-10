SVB Leerink Increases Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $55.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

