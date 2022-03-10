Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.51. 77,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 188,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth $2,955,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

