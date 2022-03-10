Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Insider Robert Hutchinson Acquires 26,000 Shares

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) insider Robert Hutchinson acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £44,720 ($58,595.39).

Syncona stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.37. Syncona Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 154 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 272.49 ($3.57).

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

