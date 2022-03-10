Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Synlogic alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYBX remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 12,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,556. The company has a market cap of $144.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

About Synlogic (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.