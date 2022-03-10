SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 24.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $314,713. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

